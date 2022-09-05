Russia: Kuril travel regime ends

Brussels 05.09.2022 Russia terminated the agreement with Japan on facilitated visits to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and the Lesser Kuril ridge by Japanese citizens – former residents of these islands. The corresponding order of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is published on the official portal of legal information.

“In accordance with Article 37 of the federal law “On International Treaties of the Russian Federation”, terminate the agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the USSR and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan on the procedure for mutual trips dated October 14, 1991 and the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Japan on the organization the most facilitated visit to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and the islands of the Small Kul ridge (Sakhalin region) by Japanese citizens – former residents of the islands and members of their families (in the form of an exchange of notes) dated September 2, 1999, ”the document says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify the Japanese side of the decision.