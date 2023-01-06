Lifestyle, News

Spain: biggest EU wine producer

Posted by Europe correspondent on

Brusssels 06.01.2023 The Spanish wine industry is a symbol of tradition and excellence.
The wine sector plays a fundamental role in Spanish economy and culture, due to its contribution to activity, employment and exports but also because of how extensively wines are grown and its regional importance, making it a driving force for environmental conservation and rural development.

Spain is the world’s second largest exporter of wine in volume and third in value, although in recent years we have seen greater representation in North America and Asia, markets that tend to buy wine of higher value. After the coronavirus crisis, wineries and cooperatives must tackle important medium-term challenges and adapt to the new consumption habits of a trendy, digital and environmentally aware public. This strategy includes a commitment to organic farming, online sales and wine tourism.

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/databrowser/view/DS-056120__custom_4361760/bookmark/table?lang=en&bookmarkId=957aa506-daac-4ec6-8c0c-820543d57b1f

Published by Europe correspondent

journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s