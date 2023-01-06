Spain: biggest EU wine producer

Brusssels 06.01.2023 The Spanish wine industry is a symbol of tradition and excellence.

The wine sector plays a fundamental role in Spanish economy and culture, due to its contribution to activity, employment and exports but also because of how extensively wines are grown and its regional importance, making it a driving force for environmental conservation and rural development.

Find out which Spanish red vintages you should be opening now, and which to hold onto for later. https://t.co/RU7RA8FVGq — WineEnthusiast (@WineEnthusiast) January 5, 2023

Spain is the world’s second largest exporter of wine in volume and third in value, although in recent years we have seen greater representation in North America and Asia, markets that tend to buy wine of higher value. After the coronavirus crisis, wineries and cooperatives must tackle important medium-term challenges and adapt to the new consumption habits of a trendy, digital and environmentally aware public. This strategy includes a commitment to organic farming, online sales and wine tourism.

🍷🍷🍇17.6 billion litres of wine were produced in the EU in 2021. ⁠⁠ Top producers:⁠

🇪🇸 ⁠Spain (29% of the total EU production)

🇮🇹 Italy (28%)

🇫🇷 France (20%)

🇩🇪 Germany (7%)

🇵🇹 Portugal (4%)

🇭🇺 Hungary (2%) 👉 https://t.co/98TBvhgSvU pic.twitter.com/Z1GKtLGqLy — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) January 4, 2023

