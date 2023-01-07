Borrell condemns Russian air strikes

Brussels 07.01.2023 On Friday 6 January the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell had a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the latest developments on the ground following Russia’s “intensified missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure, including residential buildings, over the recent weeks”.
“High Representative Borrell condemned in the strongest possible terms these barbaric attacks that indiscriminately destroy infrastructure, residential and medical facilities, deliberately targeting and killing civilians. They constitute war crimes. Russia’s political and military leadership, and all those responsible and involved in these and other war crimes committed in Ukraine will be held accountable.
“These Russian attacks stand in sharp contradiction to the ceasefire unilaterally declared by Russian President Putin yesterday. Such a ceasefire does not change the fact that Russia is illegally occupying parts of Ukraine’s territory. Withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders is the only serious option to restore peace and security. In the absence of such concrete actions, a unilateral ceasefire seems only as Russia’s attempt to buy time to replenish and regroup its troops or to repair its destroyed international reputation.
“Josep Borrell underlined the EU’s determination to continue our political, military, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine in exercising its legitimate right to defend itself and its people against Russia’s aggression, for as long as it takes.
“High Representative Borrell also discussed the preparations of the next Foreign Affairs Council on 23 January 2023 which Foreign Minister Kuleba will attend by videoconference. They also discussed the upcoming EU-Ukraine summit and the EU’s resolve to ensure effective implementation of sanctions and countering circumvention”.