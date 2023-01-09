Iran: EU appalled by executions

Brussels 09.01.2023 “The EU is appalled by the execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the ongoing protests in Iran” reads the Statement by the spokesperson of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Iran : The EU is appalled by the execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the protests. The condemnable practice of carrying out death sentences against protesters must end. 👉 https://t.co/rnsNnc06aI — Nabila Massrali (@NabilaEUspox) January 7, 2023

“This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities’ violent repression of civilian demonstrations.

“The European Union calls once again on the Iranian authorities to immediately end the strongly condemnable practice of imposing and carrying out death sentences against protesters. The EU also calls on the authorities to annul without delay the recent death penalty sentences that were already pronounced in the context of the ongoing protests and to provide due process to all detainees. They must ensure that those who are under any form of detention or imprisonment are not subject to any form of mistreatment.

Behind Iran's executions: The trials are "fast-tracked behind closed doors by Iran’s Revolutionary Court system, with government-assigned lawyers representing the defendants." The evidence is "often been opaque, sometimes relying on coerced confessions." https://t.co/FbkWh4qLUG — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 8, 2023

“The EU appeals to Iran to strictly abide by their obligations enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Iran is a party. Fundamental rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, must be respected in all circumstances.

Bryan Cranston, Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Jurnee Smollett, Olivia Wilde and many more stars from across Hollywood are calling for the end of executions in Iran #StopExecutionsInIran pic.twitter.com/O2i4uP7BCj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2023

“The EU reiterates its firm and principled opposition to the use of capital punishment at all times and in all circumstances. The death penalty is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent to crime and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity. Furthermore, it is a definite punishment that makes possible miscarriages of justice irreversible”.

The life of two more young Iranian are in serious danger, Islamic Republic wants to hang them tomorrow morning or sometime soon. We need to do anything in our power to stop this. #MohammadBoroghani and #MohammadGhobadlou need our help, your help. DO SOMETHING#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/V22oNHKS9B — چراغ آسمان (@cheragh_aseman) January 8, 2023