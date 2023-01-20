EU: MEPs demand Tribunal for Russia

Strasbourg 20.01.2023 In a Resolution adopted on Thursday, January 19, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) demand the Russian political and military leadership be held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

MEPs demand that the Russian political and military leadership are held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine in a resolution adopted today. Press release ↓ — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) January 19, 2023

European Parliament (pictured) says the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Irpin and many other Ukrainian towns reveal the brutality of the war and underscore the importance of coordinated international action to bring those accountable to justice under international law. MEPs urge the European Union, in close cooperation with Ukraine and the international community, to push for the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia’s political and military leadership and its allies.

"There are courts where Russians can be prosecuted for war crimes" in Ukraine, but "there is nowhere to try Putin and other top Russian leaders for launching the war in the first place. For this, a special tribunal for the crime of aggression is needed."https://t.co/mupL7XuHtv — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 20, 2023

Establishing a tribunal would fill a vacuum in international criminal justice and complement the investigative efforts of the International Criminal Court, as it currently cannot investigate the crime of aggression when it comes to Ukraine.

All those responsible for the crime of aggression, including Putin, should face justice. But the proposal in the EP's motion on a tribunal for the crime of aggression yesterday would not achieve that. It would make peace harder to achieve. pic.twitter.com/tRVrCcyWab — Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) January 20, 2023

Political and military leadership in Russia and Belarus must be held accountable, the overwhelming majority of MEPs said.

MEP's + #EU want a Tribunal on Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, but don't want a Tribunal for Peace – Zelensky should be at negotiating table, but instead tours the world selling his forever #NATO War, as Ukraine is destroyed + conscripted Ukrainians die in their thousands… pic.twitter.com/khLspliB1O — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) January 19, 2023

While noting that the exact modalities and composition of the special tribunal remain to be determined, MEPs stress that it must have jurisdiction to investigate not only Vladimir Putin and the political and military leadership of Russia, but also Alexandre Lukashenka and his cronies in Belarus.

They also emphasise that EU preparatory work on the special tribunal should begin immediately and focus on building the arrangements for the court in cooperation with Ukraine. Ukrainian and international authorities must be supported in securing evidence to be used in the future.

Parliament strongly believes that the establishment of a special tribunal would send a very clear signal to both Russian society and the international community that President Putin and the Russian leadership at large can be convicted for the crime of aggression in Ukraine. MEPs point out that it is no longer feasible for the Russian Federation under Putin’s leadership to return to business as usual with the West.

The consequences of Russia's war on Ukraine are huge. Children, women, men murdered. Families split. Hospitals destroyed. Homes demolished. Schools ruined. Today @Europarl_EN calls for an urgent special international tribunal. War criminals must be brought to justice. Now. — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) January 19, 2023

The text was adopted by 472 votes in favour, 19 against with 33 abstentions.