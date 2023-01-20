Iran: MEPs call for additional sanctions

Strasbourg 19.01.2023 All those responsible for human rights violations should face EU sanctions and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps should be on the European Union terrorist list, Members of the European Parliament urge, during the January Plenary in Strasbourg (pictured).

Iran: all those responsible for human rights violations should face EU sanctions and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps should be on the EU terrorist list, say MEPs. Press release ↓ — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) January 19, 2023

The Iranian regime’s blatant disregard for human dignity and the democratic aspirations of its own citizens as well as its support to Russia “necessitate further adjustments in the EU’s position towards Iran”, says a resolution adopted on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Mohsen Shekari. Majidreza Rahnavard. Mohammad Mehdi Karami. Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini. Remember their names. Executed in Iran for protesting for peace, for fighting for freedom, for wanting democracy. This cannot go on. #Iran must stop oppression and abolish death penalty. — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) January 19, 2023

MEPs urge the EU to expand its sanctions list to cover all individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations and their family members, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri and all foundations (‘bonyads’) linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG).

The EP quasi unanimously condemns executions of protesters in Iran, demands Revolutionary Guards, Basij militia & Al Quds brigades to be put on the EU terrorist list. We demand more restrictive measures because of arms deliveries to RUS. JCPOA negotiations are jeopardised by Iran — Michael Gahler (@gahler_michael) January 19, 2023

They also call on the Council and the member states to add the IRGC and its subsidiary forces, including the paramilitary Basij militia and the Quds Force, to the EU terrorist list. Any country in which the IRGC deploys military, economic, or informational operations should sever and outlaw ties with this agency.

Those responsible for the killing of protesters have to be brought to justice

Parliament condemns in the strongest terms the death sentences against and executions of peaceful protesters in Iran and calls on the Iranian authorities to end the crackdown on their own citizens. MEPs urge the authorities of the Islamic Republic to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all protesters sentenced to death and condemn the fact that criminal proceedings and the death penalty have been weaponised by the regime to stamp out dissent and to punish people for exercising their basic rights. Those responsible for the killing of hundreds of protesters must be brought to justice, they say.

Ida Rostami was murdered by the regime for providing medical care to injured protesters. Many doctors across #Iran are helping the revolutionary movement against the regime.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/bbljJMbcva — NUFDI (@NUFDIran) January 19, 2023

The resolution calls for “the expansion of restrictive measures” against Iran as it continues to provide unmanned aerial vehicles and plans to provide surface-to-surface missiles to Russia.

Action on #Iran Today I will vote YES on the European Parliament resolution on increased sanctions against Iran and adding the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to the EU’s terror list. We must support the people of Iran and particular the women of Iran who have suffered for too long. pic.twitter.com/MBvQNdi3Dh — Frances Fitzgerald MEP (@FitzgeraldFrncs) January 19, 2023

Finally, MEPs express deep concern over the structural transnational repression carried out by the authorities of the Islamic Republic, which includes espionage and assassinations, against the Iranian diaspora living in the EU. They call on the EU and the member states to protect those affected more robustly against such repression.