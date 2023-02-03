EU leaders Summit in Ukraine

Brussels 03.02.2023 Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in Kyiv for the 24th summit between the European Union and Ukraine. The EU reiterated its readiness to support Ukraine’s initiative for just peace, based on respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They expressed their support of the peace formula of President Zelenskyy and their commitment to actively work with Ukraine on the 10-point peace plan.

The Ukrainian people have made a clear choice for freedom, democracy, and rule of law. And we in the EU have also made a clear decision. Your future is with us. Your destiny is our destiny. That's why we are here today. Standing by your side.

EU military support includes: more than €3.6 billion under the European Peace Facility the launch of the EU Military Assistance Mission to train an initial 30 000 soldiers in 2023.

Together with the military support provided by EU member states, the overall EU military support to Ukraine is estimated at close to €12 billion.

The EU has adopted an unprecedented set of restrictive measures against Russia, with visible effects on its regime and its economy. At the summit, the EU reiterated its call for all countries to align with EU restrictive measures.

Dear @ZelenskyyUa, while Ukrainians are fighting to defend our common values, we support your economic security. To date, our EU support amounts to €50 billion. We are with you on this for the long haul.

Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June 2022.

“We reiterated that the future of Ukraine and its citizens lies within the European Union. The EU acknowledged the considerable efforts that Ukraine has made in recent months to meet the objectives required for its EU candidate status. The EU will decide on further steps once Ukraine fulfils the conditions outlined in the European Commission’s opinion on its EU membership application” Ursula von der Leyen said.

The Commission will report on Ukraine’s fulfilment of the conditions as part of its regular enlargement package in 2023. Without prejudice to this comprehensive regular reporting, an update by the Commission is expected in spring 2023.

Demining action is crucial to safe the lives of civilian population, to allow them return to a normal life, to prevent the random walk of the death in the forest. The EU will support Ukraine with a new €25 million package for humanitarian demining.