BRAFA: Triumph of Muses

Brussels 05.02.2023 The inspiration reigns at this new edition of BRAFA. Since opening its doors on Sunday, January 29, the Fair has attracted flows of visitors from Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, England and even from the other side of the Atlantic, from the United States.

“There is a real sense of general enthusiasm. We put all of our energy into the preparation of this 68th edition of BRAFA, to make it even more beautiful and interesting for the visitors. In light of the compliments we have received over the past few days, it seems we are on the right track” said the president of the BRAFA Harold t’Kint de Roodenbeke.

This 68th edition has been embraced with great appreciation by collectors and art lovers, for the outstanding level of art objects of the 130 international participating galleries, the instant elegance of display of the stands, and the uplifting atmosphere.

Pascal Cuisinier, a first-time exhibitor from France, has been particularly appreciative of the atmosphere of the fair: “We received an incredible welcome. We are getting very positive feedback on our work from visitors and neighbouring galleries. It’s a real pleasure to be here.”

The Dalton Somaré gallery from Italy, specialised in tribal art, sold one of its key pieces: the Mukudj mask, Punu, Gabon, late 19th – early 20th century. “We came to BRAFA to meet new collectors and we are always happy to be able to win over new audiences who have no interest in tribal art to begin with and who end up discovering a new speciality” said the gallerist Tomaso Vigorelli who was pleased with his participation his with this 68th edition.

BRAFA took place from Sunday, January 29th to Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at Brussels Expo in Halls 3 and 4. Online catalogue is here: https://www.brafa.art/en/online-catalogue

The theme of the 2023 edition was the Art Nouveau depicted in co-operation with Benjamin Zurstrassen, the curator of the Horta Museum. Together with Beatrix Bourdon, the Managing Director of BRAFA inspired by the selected original drawings by Victor Horta Nicolas de Liedekerke and Daniel Culot from Volume Architecture created a special carpet which decorated the Fair.

https://www.brafa.art/en/videos-categories

The BRAFA is renowned for the range of special art and antique objects in various categories it presents to collectors and art lovers from all over Europe and beyond. This year, once again, it displayed more than 10,000 artworks dating from Antiquity to the present days. Thirteen new galleries joined the regular exhibitors at the Fair.

Each of the 130 participating galleries displayed their finest objects, skilfully presented at

decorated stands to create a mise-en-scene for each object. The celebration of fine arts and antiques under patronage of Muses succeeded the 68-th time. A real triumph of enteral elegance!