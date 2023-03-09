Georgia: removal of foreign agent law

Brussels 09.03.2023 , Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s ruling party it is withdrawing a draft law from the Parliament criticised as potentially hindering media freedom and civil society, after several days of massive protests against it in the capital. The Foreign Agent law for a charity or a media company which is financed by foreign actors is obliged to register as a “foreign agent”. The bill replicates the American Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).
The Georgian Dream party and its allies explained the failure to move on with the law due to “controversy in society” it triggered. The bill would have required media and nongovernmental organisations which received over 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.”
The move comes after several days of mass protests in the country’s capital, Tbilisi. The demonstrations culminated on Wednesday night, March 8, when tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the city center. Police brutally dispersed the rally, using water cannons and tear gas, and 133 protesters have been arrested, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.
The Georgian Parliament adopted the new law on “transparency of foreign influence” in a first reading. “This is a very bad development for Georgia and its people” reads the press-release of the European External Action Service.
“The law in its current form risks having a chilling effect on civil society and media organisations, with negative consequences for the many Georgians benefiting from their work. This law is incompatible with EU values and standards. It goes against Georgia’s stated objective of joining the European Union, as supported by a large majority of Georgian citizens. Its final adoption may have serious repercussions on our relations”.
Lawmakers wrote in a statement on Thursday, March 9, that “consultations were held between the political council of Georgian Dream, People’s Force and deputies of the parliamentary majority” and they acknowledged that the draft of the bill, which passed its first reading earlier this week, “has caused controversy in society.” For this reason it has been decided to unconditionally withdraw the bill “without any reservations.”
“The European Union urges Georgia to uphold its commitment to the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, and recalls the right of people to a peaceful protest”.