Georgia: removal of foreign agent law

Brussels 09.03.2023 , Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s ruling party it is withdrawing a draft law from the Parliament criticised as potentially hindering media freedom and civil society, after several days of massive protests against it in the capital. The Foreign Agent law for a charity or a media company which is financed by foreign actors is obliged to register as a “foreign agent”. The bill replicates the American Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

We welcome announcement by the ruling party to withdraw draft legislation on “foreign influence”. We encourage all political leaders in GE 🇬🇪 to resume pro-EU 🇪🇺reforms, in an inclusive & constructive way and in line with the 12 priorities for Georgia to achieve candidate status pic.twitter.com/pKSFIOQv88 — EU Delegation Georgia 🇪🇺 (@EUinGeorgia) March 9, 2023

The Georgian Dream party and its allies explained the failure to move on with the law due to “controversy in society” it triggered. The bill would have required media and nongovernmental organisations which received over 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.”

1. Massive protests have erupted in Georgia. Why? Because the Parliament passed a new law which will require nonprofit and media organizations to disclose ‘foreign affiliations’ if they receive more than 20 percent of their funds from abroad. pic.twitter.com/gHGV70VpJY — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) March 9, 2023

The move comes after several days of mass protests in the country’s capital, Tbilisi. The demonstrations culminated on Wednesday night, March 8, when tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the city center. Police brutally dispersed the rally, using water cannons and tear gas, and 133 protesters have been arrested, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

BREAKING: Georgia’s ruling party says it is withdrawing a draft law from the parliament criticized as potentially stifling media freedom and civil society. The announcement came after several days of protests in the country’s capital. https://t.co/adfF3ZI3EZ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2023

The Georgian Parliament adopted the new law on “transparency of foreign influence” in a first reading. “This is a very bad development for Georgia and its people” reads the press-release of the European External Action Service.

🔖🇺🇸‼️🇬🇪US says 'stands with Georgian people': The United States voices solidarity with mass protests in Georgia against a Russian-inspired draft law on foreign funding of critical groups. "We are standing with the people of Georgia and the aspirations that they have," pic.twitter.com/VD7jcSm5Iq — worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) March 9, 2023

“The law in its current form risks having a chilling effect on civil society and media organisations, with negative consequences for the many Georgians benefiting from their work. This law is incompatible with EU values and standards. It goes against Georgia’s stated objective of joining the European Union, as supported by a large majority of Georgian citizens. Its final adoption may have serious repercussions on our relations”.

In #Tbilisi, #Georgia, massive turnout during another night of #protests against the controversial "foreign agents" draft law which is set to restrict many freedoms in the country: pic.twitter.com/6wfLMxXPgK — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) March 8, 2023

Foreign Agent Law proposal jeopardizes Georgia’s path to Euro-Atlantic integration. But 🇬🇪 belongs in 🇪🇺. I call on the political leadership of Georgia: do not sabotage your country’s future! I call on all to respect the Georgian people’s fundamental right to protest! pic.twitter.com/dvTiTNGSBR — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) March 8, 2023

Woman holding an EU flag facing water cannon by herself. Happening now in #Tbilisi. Georgian people are out in the streets to defend the country’s European future amid ruling party’s adoption of Russian foreign agent law. Georgia’s future will be European. #NoToRussianLaw pic.twitter.com/7sYqAUfmBw — Katie Shoshiashvili (@KShoshiashvili) March 7, 2023

Lawmakers wrote in a statement on Thursday, March 9, that “consultations were held between the political council of Georgian Dream, People’s Force and deputies of the parliamentary majority” and they acknowledged that the draft of the bill, which passed its first reading earlier this week, “has caused controversy in society.” For this reason it has been decided to unconditionally withdraw the bill “without any reservations.”

#Tbilisi hospitals after yesterday's protests. #Georgia is fighting for its democratic future and against the foreign agents law. We, Ukrainians, stand with the Georgian civil society and against Russian practice. Fight and be brave, dear Georgia 🇬🇪 🇺🇦 ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/TtGckcfaxk — Tetiana Pechonchyk (@penshark) March 8, 2023

“The European Union urges Georgia to uphold its commitment to the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, and recalls the right of people to a peaceful protest”.

Protesters in Tbilisi are rallying against a 'foreign agents' law, which critics say signals an authoritarian shift that harms Georgia's chances of closer ties with Europe. But how does it work, and why does it exist? https://t.co/mDmPckFrb9 pic.twitter.com/gbVY7HipjL — Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2023