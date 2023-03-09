EFTA joins anti-Russia sanctions

Brussels 09.03.2023 The Council introduced further restrictive measures on Russia, reads the statement by by the High Representative Josep Borrell (pictured) on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain countries concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia’s actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine.

The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.