Borrell on Putin’s ICC arrest warrant

Brussels 19.03.2023 “The European Union has taken note of the decision of the International Criminal Court’s Pre-Trial Chamber II to issue arrest warrants against the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President Maria Lvova-Belova, in connection with alleged crimes of unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children in the context of the situation in Ukraine”, reads the statement by the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell following the ICC decision concerning the arrest warrant against President Putin. (Image: illustration)

The decision by the @IntlCrimCourt marks the beginning of the process of accountability, holding Russian leaders to account for the atrocities they are committing in Ukraine. https://t.co/jumSjWIB0q — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 19, 2023

“As underlined by the Heads of State and Government of the EU Member States on 15 December 2022, the European Union welcomes and encourages further efforts to ensure full accountability for war crimes and the other most serious crimes in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”.

“The EU sees the decision by the ICC as a beginning of the process of accountability and holding Russian leaders to account for the crimes and atrocities they are ordering, enabling or committing in Ukraine”.

“The EU also expresses its support for the investigations by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine and calls for full-cooperation by all State Parties”.