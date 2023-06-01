Stoltenberg: sustain support for Ukraine

Brussels 01.05.2023 Today arriving at Oslo City Hall to chair a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on Thursday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Allies would discuss preparations for the Vilnius Summit, not least “how to step up and sustain our support for Ukraine”.

Arriving at Oslo City Hall 🇳🇴 to chair a meeting of #NATO Foreign Ministers, SG @jensstoltenberg said Allies would discuss prep for the Vilnius Summit. "We need… frameworks to provide guarantees for Ukrainian security after the end of the war," he said.https://t.co/886I7Ho16c pic.twitter.com/V43BcVekTY — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) June 1, 2023

Stoltenberg noted that all Allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance, and that “it’s not for Moscow to have a veto against NATO enlargement.” He added: “most importantly, all Allies agree that the most urgent and important task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation.”

❝We need to have in place frameworks to provide guarantees for Ukrainian security after the end of the war❞ — Secretary General @jensstoltenberg 🇳🇴 #ForMin — NATO (@NATO) June 1, 2023

The NATO chief further said: “we need to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself, that this pattern of Russian aggression against Ukraine really stops. And therefore, we need to have in place frameworks to provide guarantees for Ukrainian security after the end of the war”.

In Oslo, Allies will also discuss bolstering deterrence and defence, building on NATO’s major adaptation since 2014. This also requires increased defence spending. The Secretary General said he expects that when Allied leaders meet in Vilnius, 2% of GDP for defence will become a floor, rather than a ceiling, for Allies’ obligations.

Allies will also address how to further deepen NATO’s partnership with Indo-Pacific partners (Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea) and reiterate their strong support for Sweden’s accession to NATO. “I will also travel to Ankara in the near future to continue to address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden,” said Mr Stoltenberg.