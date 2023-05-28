EU congratulates President Erdogan with re-election

Brussels 28.05.2023 “The EU welcomes the holding of the second round of presidential elections in Türkiye on Sunday 28 May with a high rate of participation by the Turkish people exercising their democratic rights to vote. We look forward to the final findings and recommendations of the OSCE/CoE international election observation mission” reads the joint-statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi on the second round of presidential elections in Turkey.

I congratulate @RTE on his re-election. EU-Türkiye relations are of strategic importance. I look forward to working on this with Türkiye. https://t.co/jRRubujEJr — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 28, 2023

“We congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election.

📝🇹🇷#TurkeyElections: Erdogan winning 52.14% of votes Thousands of #Erdogan supporters are already waiting for him near the residence in #Ankara Turkey: Erdogan supporters celebrate his victory outside presidential palace in Ankara. #TurkeyElections #Turkiye… pic.twitter.com/dXcNUEBujS — 🌐World News 24 🌍🌎🌏 (@DailyWorld24) May 28, 2023

“The EU has a strategic interest in continuing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye and all its people, as well as in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean.

#UPDATE Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a historic runoff election that extended two decades of his transformative but divisive rule until 2028.https://t.co/xAcspdaxiZ pic.twitter.com/Xs4DzEif3z — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 28, 2023

“The EU is ready to engage with Türkiye in order to advance towards a constructive relationship for our shared prosperity and stability on the basis of commitments to human rights, rule of law, international law and regional stability, for the benefit of all our citizens”.