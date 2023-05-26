Borrell condemns Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus

Brussels 26.05.2023 Belarus: Statement by the High Representative on the announced transfer of Russian nuclear warheads to Belarus:

“The European Union condemns the agreement by Russia and Belarus to allow the deployment of Russian nuclear warheads on the Belarusian territory. This is a step which will lead to further extremely dangerous escalation. (Image above: illustration Minsk sunset, Belarus)

“The decision goes against commitments which Russia has undertaken in the Budapest Memorandum, whereby Belarus eliminated all nuclear weapons from its territory, and in the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States of 3 January 2022 that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. We call on Russia to abide by these commitments.

“The Belarusian regime is an accomplice in Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. We call on Belarusian authorities to put an immediate end to their support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and reverse decisions that can only contribute to heightening tensions in the region, and undermine Belarus’ sovereignty.

“Any attempt to further escalate the situation will be met by a strong and coordinated reaction”.