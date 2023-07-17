Borrell welcomes EU-Latin America and Caribbean leaders

Brussels 17.07.2023 “…Here we are, eight years later – eight years after the last meeting, we are here holding this EU-CELAC meeting [Summit], which, in the current geopolitical circumstances, is a political imperative. It is a moment to reunite, to relaunch and to rebuild our relation” said the European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell greeting the Summit EU-Latin American and the Caribbean.

“We are all together, one billion people, 60 countries. I think it is going to be a success in itself. But the meeting is something more than a meeting, it is the starting point of a new relationship between the European Union and Latin America [and the Carbbean].

“We [will] talk about digital alliances. We will have a specific meeting with the Mercosur Ministers, another meeting with the Caribbean [Leaders], another [one] about Venezuela. And then, the plenary session [of the Summit], plus the Business Forum [Round Table], the Social Forum. It is full of events, and I am very happy that most European and Latin American [and Caribbean] leaders came.

“For me, it was one of the most important events during my term. We worked a lot for that to happen, and I am sure it will be a success and a good starting point for a stronger relation between Latin America and the Caribbean and the Europeans.

“Estamos unidos por la cultura, estamos unidos por la historia. Somos socios naturales, pero hemos de ser algo más que el resultado de la historia. Hemos de ser el resultado de la voluntad política de seguir trabajando juntos.

At the parallel #EUCELAC summit event today, all panellists from South America & Europe agree that the #EUMercosur deal is toxic for indigenous people, workers, the environment & animals. #StopEUMercosur pic.twitter.com/XX9b1CTZMZ — Eurogroup For Animals (@Act4AnimalsEU) July 17, 2023

“Hay que hacer inversiones, hay que hacer cables ópticos, hay que hacer carreteras, puentes, fábricas, pero sobre todo hay que crear derechos y libertades que unan políticamente esas dos partes del mundo que tienen tanto en común”.

The third EU-CELAC summit brings EU leaders and leaders from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) together. The Summit is co-chaired by Charles MICHEL, President of the European Council; and Ralph GONSALVES, President of CELAC and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The leaders discuss opportunities offered by the green and digital transitions to increase prosperity, with the principles of a fair, social and just transformation central to the talks.

During the summit, leaders broach a wide range of topics with a view to further strengthening the EU-CELAC partnership, including: enhanced cooperation in multilateral fora; global peace and stability; trade and investment; economic recovery; efforts to combat climate change; research and innovation; justice and security for citizens.