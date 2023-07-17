III EU-CELAC Summit: EU – Latin America

Brussels 17.07.2023 The third EU-CELAC summit will bring EU leaders and leaders from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) together in Brussels.

The summit is an opportunity to further strengthen the EU-CELAC partnership, discuss working together to achieve fair green and digital transitions, and demonstrate a shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order.

The heads of state and government of the EU and CELAC member states will attend the summit, which will be co-chaired by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, in his role as CELAC pro tempore president. The summit will also see the participation of the President of the European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

EU-CELAC is back! After 8 years, the EU and the Community of Latin America & the Caribbean States meet in Brussels today. 60 countries

1 billion people Together we can make the difference!

The EU and Latin America and the Caribbean have a long-standing partnership built on common values and a shared commitment to democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law. Together, they make up more than a third of UN membership and are a force for a strong multilateral system.

The two regions also share a common vision for protecting our planet. The leaders will discuss how to harness the enormous potential of and opportunities offered by the twin green and digital transitions to increase the prosperity of our citizens. The principles of a fair, social and just transformation will form the foundation of our engagement and ensure that no one is left behind.

During the summit, leaders will address a wide range of topics with a view to further strengthening the EU-CELAC partnership, including:

enhanced cooperation in multilateral fora

global peace and stability

trade and investment

economic recovery

efforts to combat climate change

research and innovation

justice and security for citizens

HR/VP @JosepBorrellF & @EU_Commission adopted in June a Joint Communication for a New Agenda for EU & Latin America & the Caribbean relations.