EU: vice-president Timmermans resigns

Brussels 20.07.2023 The Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans expressed his interest to become a leader of PvdA/GL in the November 2023 early elections. He has already notified Ursula von der Leyen about his decision to resign.

Timmermans is candidate to lead Dutch Labour/Green party ticket in election https://t.co/sOZfE4QJji pic.twitter.com/vy9GpbDCLu — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2023

Frans Timmermans will leave the European Commission to run for the leadership of the united Labour and Green Left Party in Dutch national elections in November, newspaper De Volkskrant reported on Thursday, July 20.

Timmermans, a member of the Dutch Labour party, has informed the Commission of his decision, the newspaper wrote. Labour and Green Left have decided to join forces in the November 22 plebescite, in a bid to stem a decline in support for left-leaning parties.

Big power shift happening in the EU Commission already a year ahead of the election. At the beginning, @vonderleyen Com was build on two strong executive Vicepresidents, representing S&D (Timmermans) and Renew (Verstager). Now both are expected to leave the Commission this year. https://t.co/pOmk7fWua4 — Nicolai von Ondarza (@NvOndarza) July 20, 2023