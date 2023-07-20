EU: vice-president Timmermans resigns

Brussels 20.07.2023 The Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans expressed his interest to become a leader of PvdA/GL in the November 2023 early elections. He has already notified Ursula von der Leyen about his decision to resign.
Frans Timmermans will leave the European Commission to run for the leadership of the united Labour and Green Left Party in Dutch national elections in November, newspaper De Volkskrant reported on Thursday, July 20.
Timmermans, a member of the Dutch Labour party, has informed the Commission of his decision, the newspaper wrote. Labour and Green Left have decided to join forces in the November 22 plebescite, in a bid to stem a decline in support for left-leaning parties.
One Comment Add yours
Pity Frans Timmermans will leave the European Commission because his voice and work was very good and needed. Lovely to hear that he will come up for the leadership of the united Labour and Green Left Party in Dutch national elections in November, so that he in the Netherlands shall be able to take the lead protecting our planet.
LikeLike