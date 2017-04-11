News Ticker

France: ethnic brawl sets camp on fire

Posted on April 11, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Immigration // 0 Comments

Reportedly a huge fire broke out close to Calais jungle. A brawl, apparently between Afghans and Kurds in Grande-Synthe migrant camp (30 km from Calais Jungle), made at least three wounded. At 11 pm, more than half of the camp was devastated by a fire.

The Linière camp at Grande-Synthe (outskirts of Dunkirk) was in flames on Monday night, writes French newspaper Le Figaro. At the time of the arrival of the police force units to the entrance of the camp it became clear that a brawl between two ethnic groups required the engagement of the mobile forces to separate the belligerents. The police officers had to use 21 tear gas grenades. The incident caused at least three wounded by bladed weapons.

 

 

About Europe correspondent (133 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: