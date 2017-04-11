France: ethnic brawl sets camp on fire

Reportedly a huge fire broke out close to Calais jungle. A brawl, apparently between Afghans and Kurds in Grande-Synthe migrant camp (30 km from Calais Jungle), made at least three wounded. At 11 pm, more than half of the camp was devastated by a fire.

Le camp de Grande-Synthe en flammes après une rixe entre migrants https://t.co/jZ5u9dDusw via @Le_Figaro — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) April 10, 2017

The Linière camp at Grande-Synthe (outskirts of Dunkirk) was in flames on Monday night, writes French newspaper Le Figaro. At the time of the arrival of the police force units to the entrance of the camp it became clear that a brawl between two ethnic groups required the engagement of the mobile forces to separate the belligerents. The police officers had to use 21 tear gas grenades. The incident caused at least three wounded by bladed weapons.

BREAKING: 'Huge blaze and fighting erupts' at migrant camp 30 minutes away from Calais, France. https://t.co/gm0nlJsrl0 pic.twitter.com/RzQND35lGW — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) April 10, 2017