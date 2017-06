A device exploded in the U.S. embassy compound in Ukraine’s capital Kiev (pictured) in the early hours of Thursday, injuring no one, police said.

An attacker threw the device over the embassy’s fence just after midnight, police added, calling it a terrorist act. The Embassy staff is unharmed, no physical damage reported.

