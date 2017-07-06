Abe for rapprochement with Europe

EU and Japan leaders are expected to announce a political agreement on the EU-Japan free trade agreement and the EU-Japan strategic partnership agreement.

The EU-Japan summit will take place on 6 July in Brussels. At the summit, leaders are expected to announce a political agreement on the EU-Japan free trade agreement and the EU-Japan strategic partnership agreement.

The EU will be represented by Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and by Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Japan will be represented by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Shinzo Abe rethinks his agenda after worst defeat since coming to power nearly 5 years ago https://t.co/Of8jKxfBRz pic.twitter.com/4tpspjOvkJ — Bloomberg (@business) July 3, 2017