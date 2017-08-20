News Ticker

#Surgut attacker worked as security agent

Posted on August 20, 2017

Arthur Hajiyev (19), who committed a massacre in Russian third in wealth oil-rich city of Surgut, worked as a security agent (pictured), according to local media sources. The journalists, who filmed a feature about the quality of food in Surgut  recognised him, saying that during the footage at supermarket the young man was “completely adequate”, “reserved, but not rude”.

After the massacre police visited Hajiyev’s family, and according to local journalists, arrested his step-father. Hajiyev’s father Lametullah from Dagestan whereabouts are unknown,  an ‘extremist’ on a list of Russian law enforcement units, he is an adherent of radical Islamic movement.  In spite of the Islamic State claim, Russian authorities did not acknowledge the attack as an act of terrorism, but tried to do maximum to play it down, provoking further insecurity in traumatized population. The federal TV channels were silent about the incident.

Six victims of Hajiyev’s attack are still in Surgut hospital, four of them in the intensive care, one in neurological and one in surgery wards, while the prognosis is сausiously optimistic, Andrey Mironov, the traumatologist said, because during post-operation period the patients remain fragile, one of them on artificial ventilation, unable to breathe. After the analysis of the type of  wounds, the surgeons concluded they were not haphazard, but targeted to cause the maximum damage and suffering.

After the massacre of the 19th of August, the streets of the city are empty, while the inhabitants of Surgut exchange information online in social networks, wondering when it would be safe to go out. Parents do not let children out to playgrounds, the clients cancel reservations at hairdressers and restaurants. “It looks like plague in town, the city is dead as in horror movies,” – write the users of Вконтакте Russian social network.

