Marseille: killed and injured in car attack

At least one woman has been killed and another seriously injured after a van crashed into two bus shelters #Marseille, France.

Police advised the public to avoid the Old Port area where the driver of the Renault Master, a 35-year-old man, known to police, was arrested.

The driver first hit a bus shelter around 8:15am in the 13th arrondissement, before hitting a second bus shelter an hour later in the 11th arrondissement, several miles south.

Muslim terrorist arrested after ramming a car into 2 bus stops in #Marseille . 1 murdered, 1 injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/HdRntczibv — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) August 21, 2017

On contrary to reports of citizens journalists in social media, the French authorities have not qualified the incident as a terrorist act so far.

🆘‼️👮🔥 #France: attack in #Marseille. Car crashes into two different bus stops and kills one and injuring several people. Driver arrested! pic.twitter.com/7IA5IC7uSE — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) August 21, 2017

French media reports say the driver was known to police for minor crimes and has psychological problems. A Marseille police official said it is too early to blame the incident on terrorism, but “given the times” it cannot be excluded as a motive.

#French army on scene where a car rammed into two buses, police have not revealed further information. #Marseille pic.twitter.com/ArHasq1mEi — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) August 21, 2017