Marseille: killed and injured in car attack
At least one woman has been killed and another seriously injured after a van crashed into two bus shelters #Marseille, France.
Police advised the public to avoid the Old Port area where the driver of the Renault Master, a 35-year-old man, known to police, was arrested.
The driver first hit a bus shelter around 8:15am in the 13th arrondissement, before hitting a second bus shelter an hour later in the 11th arrondissement, several miles south.
On contrary to reports of citizens journalists in social media, the French authorities have not qualified the incident as a terrorist act so far.
French media reports say the driver was known to police for minor crimes and has psychological problems. A Marseille police official said it is too early to blame the incident on terrorism, but “given the times” it cannot be excluded as a motive.
