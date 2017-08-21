HE Antonov – Russian Ambassador to USA

A deputy minister of foreign affairs of Russian Federation His Excellency (HE) Anatoly Antonov (62) is appointed as a new ambassador to the USA, the news announced via the site of Kremlin. Antonov candidacy has been approved by the Council of Federation, the upper chamber of the parliament.

In Russia Antonov is well-known public figure, being systematically involved in debate on military and political issues, he also took part in numerous scientific and analytical conferences. Antonov was responsible for establishing contacts between Russian Defense Ministry and the military departments of foreign countries, while working as a deputy minister of the Defence ministry (since 2011).

In connection with the coup-d’état in Ukraine, and return of Crimea to Russia, in February 2015 his name was included in the sanctions lists of the European Union and Canada, in September 2015 – in the sanctions list of Ukraine.

On December 18, 2016, by a decree of the President of the Russian Federation, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in charge of issues of military-political security.

On May 11, 2017, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted Antonov’s candidacy to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to consider the appointment to the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States. The appointment was approved by the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Council of Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Antonov will replace Sergey Kislyak (66), who held the position for eight years, which is not exceptional in Russian civil servant’s system, where notion of rotation is rather vague. However Kislyak’s replacement is not occurring in overdue of his mandate, but the investigations by the FBI and Congress into Kislyak’s contacts with Trump aides during the 2016 election campaign.