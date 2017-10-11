May aims at long-term future with EU27
British Prime Minister Theresa May said negotiations with the European Union on exiting the bloc needed to be focused on the long-term future relationship between the two after a limited implementation period.
“We should concentrate our negotiating time and capital on what really matters: the future long-term relationship we will have with the EU after this temporary period ends,” May told parliament.
May said Brexit talks can be extended, but the government wants a deal by March 2019. The UK will leave then, she added, ruling out extending the Brexit deadline.
