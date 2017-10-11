News Ticker

May aims at long-term future with EU27

Posted on October 11, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May said negotiations with the European Union on exiting the bloc needed to be focused on the long-term future relationship between the two after a limited implementation period.

“We should concentrate our negotiating time and capital on what really matters: the future long-term relationship we will have with the EU after this temporary period ends,” May told parliament.

May said Brexit talks can be extended, but the government wants a deal by March 2019. The UK will leave then, she added, ruling out extending the Brexit deadline.

