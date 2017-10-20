Madrid to impose snap elections on Catalonia

MADRID The Spanish government has agreed with the opposition Socialists (PSOE) to hold regional elections in January in Catalonia as part of the extraordinary package of measures to temporarily impose direct rule on the region, Socialist politician Carmen Calvo said in an interview on national television.

With snap elections Prime minister Mariano Rajoy government attempts to quell general public discontent in the EU with more sophisticated ways to resolve Catalan minority crisis than his previous methods with application of police baton.

