Foreign minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov urged world powers to get behind a joint Russian-Chinese roadmap for settling the crisis over North Korea’s weapons program.

Speaking at a conference on non-proliferation in Moscow, Lavrov said that the break-up of a deal on Iran’s nuclear program would send an alarming message about international security mechanisms, and could impact the situation on the Korean peninsula.

