EU27 anticipating trade trade talks with UK

At Summit in Brussels the EU leaders have agreed on anticipation for trade negotiations with the UK, however Theresa May admits there is “some way to go” in negotiations.

EU27 consider that not sufficient progress had been made on other issues to begin formal trade talks at this point in time.

But by starting internal talks, they are paving the way for them to begin, possibly in December.

Prime minister May said she was “ambitious and positive” about the negotiations.

The other 27 EU leaders have gathered in Brussels for a Summit in attempt to save talks from a stalemate, and assess the progress made so far in Brexit negotiations with the UK, which is due to leave the EU in March 2019 after triggering Article 50 earlier this year.

German chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope to achieve a progress by December, and she does not see reasons to fail in achieving a deal with the UK by the time of their exit of the bloc.

