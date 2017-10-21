EU presidents receive award in Madrid

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker travelled to the northern Spanish city of Oviedo to receive a prestigious Asturias prize on behalf of the European Union.

The award was presented by Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia during the Princess of Asturias awards ceremony, in Oviedo, northern Spain, Friday Oct. 20

EU presidents made clear their support for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s measures to keep Spain united, regardless obvious violations of human right, and violence of riot police during Catalan referendum. The EU top executives stand received loud applause at the Campoamor theater in the Asturias region.

Other winners picking up their prize included Argentine comedians, the Hispanic Society of America museum and library, astrophysicists, South African artist William Kentridge and British scholar Karen Armstrong. The winners were announced earlier this year.

