‘Operation Catalonia’ cyberattack launched by Anonymous

Posted on October 26, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe, News // 0 Comments

The online activist network #Anonymous announced it was launching “Operation Catalonia” after taking down a number of state-owned websites in recent weeks.

The latest cyber attack took place on Tuesday night, when the Royal House website was taken down by hacktivists.

That follows the website of the Constitutional Court – which ruled Catalonia’s October 1 referendum illegal – crashing due to an Anonymous-led DoS attack.

The website for the Ministry of Public Works and Transport was also hacked to display a “Free Catalonia” banner.

