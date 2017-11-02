Madrid introduces political prisoners to EU

The judge has ordered eight members of the Catalan government to be remanded in custody pending possible charges over declaration of independence, threatening territorial integrity of Kingdom of Spain.

I never imagined,that EU would stand silent, when one of its member countries takes political prisoners. Don't look away. Please. #Catalonia — Mikko Kärnä (@KarnaMikko) November 2, 2017

The judge Carmen Lamela, sitting in Spain’s national court, jailed all eight former ministers – including vice-president Oriol Junqueras – while they have been investigated on possible charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds. Lamela ruled that a ninth official, who resigned the day before independence vote last Friday, could remain at liberty on bail of €50,000.

Regardless of opinion on Catalonia, the jailing of elected leaders is wrong and should be condemned by all democrats https://t.co/jzJCVBoRL7 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 2, 2017

Lawyers for those under investigation said their clients would appeal against the judge’s decision, which they described as unjustified, disproportionate and predetermined.

President Puigdemont: "Behind bars, the legitimate government of Catalonia is more respectable than those who have imprisoned it." pic.twitter.com/R5CXo3JxVB — Help Catalonia 🎗 (@CataloniaHelp2) November 2, 2017