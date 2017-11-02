Madrid introduces political prisoners to EU
The judge has ordered eight members of the Catalan government to be remanded in custody pending possible charges over declaration of independence, threatening territorial integrity of Kingdom of Spain.
The judge Carmen Lamela, sitting in Spain’s national court, jailed all eight former ministers – including vice-president Oriol Junqueras – while they have been investigated on possible charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds. Lamela ruled that a ninth official, who resigned the day before independence vote last Friday, could remain at liberty on bail of €50,000.
Lawyers for those under investigation said their clients would appeal against the judge’s decision, which they described as unjustified, disproportionate and predetermined.
Leave a Reply