Juncker showered with honors in Spain

Amid Catalan crisis and arrests of the politicians of the self-proclaimed Catalan Republic, the president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker is heading to Spain to receive a Honoris Causa Doctorate by the University of Salamanca and deliver a keynote speech on November, 8.

The announcement made has been framed in total silence of the EU executive body over Catalan crisis, an unusual stance for an organisation issuing daily statements in support of human rights and democracy in third countries, but also severe with the EU member-states if their policies do not convene the EU agenda.

The President of self-proclaimed Catalan Republic Carles Puigdemont finds safety in Brussels, he has not yet applied for asylum in Belgium – the move will become a fatal blow to the entire #EU activities on democracy and Human Rights internally and in third world. Political refugee from one EU member state to another will become a prescedent to inflate the EU status worldwide.