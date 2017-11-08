Taoiseach indicates “likely” progress in Brexit talks
The chances the European Union leaders will allow Brexit talks to move onto trade relations in December are high, as long as Britain provides guarantees in writing on issues currently being debated, Ireland’s prime minister said.
However the EU27 will only engage with Britain on its future trade relationship and how a post-Brexit transition period will work, as London wishes, after the first, ongoing round of exit talks have sufficiently progressed.
Brussels puts forward as precondition three issues broadly solved to give the green light — the exit bill, safeguarding expatriate rights and the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, which will be the UK’s only land frontier with the EU after its departure.
Leave a Reply