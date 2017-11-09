Spain Court rejects appeal to free Catalan ministers
Spain’s High Court rejected appeal to free ministers of self-proclaimed Catalan Republic, jailed in aftermath of Madrid invoking Article 155 of the Constitution against the decision of Catalan Parliament to declare independence based on the results of the referendum #1Oct.
Spain’s high court has ordered eight former ministers from Catalonia’s dissolved government to be detained without bail, while the state prosecutor sought a Europe-wide arrest warrant for oust leader Carles Puigdemont. The measure argued by the opponents of Madrid, claiming that the elected President can not be fired, but only impeached.
Puigdemont left Spain and appeared in Brussels on 30th of October, the same day Spain’s state prosecutor announced he was seeking charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds against him and 13 members of his government.
Leave a Reply