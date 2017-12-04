News Ticker

May-Juncker Brexit lunch in Brussels

Posted on December 4, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

The UK negotiators were blocked in last-minute talks with their European Union and Irish counterparts on Monday, attempting together to ensure breakthrough in reaching a Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May might agree over an informal lunch in Brussels.

Brussels officials and diplomats sound moderately confident of a deal. But they caution that much will depend on the outcome of May’s talks as to whether the EU will agree that sufficient progress has been made on the divorce issues to let them agree at a summit next week to open talks on a future trade deal.

Elmar Brok, a member of the European Parliament w

The UK government has broadly agreed to major EU’s claims, including paying out 50 billion in so called ‘allowance’. However the issues of the rights of expatriate citizens and Irish border remain open, European diplomats say.

Brussels officials and diplomats hope for a deal, but they signal that much will depend on the outcome of May’s talks as to whether the EU will agree to admit that sufficient progress has been made on Brexit issues while approaching the major EU-Brexit Summit next week to achieve a breakthrough on talks on a future trade deal.

 

 

About Europe correspondent (592 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: