May-Juncker Brexit lunch in Brussels

The UK negotiators were blocked in last-minute talks with their European Union and Irish counterparts on Monday, attempting together to ensure breakthrough in reaching a Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May might agree over an informal lunch in Brussels.

Brussels officials and diplomats sound moderately confident of a deal. But they caution that much will depend on the outcome of May’s talks as to whether the EU will agree that sufficient progress has been made on the divorce issues to let them agree at a summit next week to open talks on a future trade deal.

The UK government has broadly agreed to major EU’s claims, including paying out €50 billion in so called ‘allowance’. However the issues of the rights of expatriate citizens and Irish border remain open, European diplomats say.

