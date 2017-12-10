Netanyahu blames Europe “double standards”

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the European leaders the “hypocrisy” and “double standards” for condemned the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel:

Netanyahu slams EU 'hypocrisy' on Jerusalem ahead of tense Paris, Brussels visit https://t.co/iW5SGPF1lP pic.twitter.com/uyfviHmkL5 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 10, 2017

“While I respect Europe, I am not prepared to accept a double standard from it,” The Times of Israel quoted the premier as saying ahead of his visit to Europe.

This is a historic day. Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for nearly 70 years. Jerusalem has been the focus of our hopes, our dreams, our prayers for three millennia. Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mWCUpUMpiC — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 6, 2017

“I hear voices from there condemning President Trump’s historic statement but I have not heard condemnations of the rockets fired at Israel or the terrible incitement against it” – Netanyahu continued.

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces chilly reception this week at EU after Trump’s controversial Jerusalem decision https://t.co/sVgXTcKNDE pic.twitter.com/84lz8WX9Dz — Bloomberg (@business) December 10, 2017

“I am not prepared to accept this hypocrisy, and as usual at this important forum, I will present Israel’s truth without fear and with head held high,” Netanyahu underlined.

Riots in Lebanon as protests spread over Trump's Jerusalem decision https://t.co/yhL9uce5W8 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 10, 2017