Netanyahu blames Europe “double standards”
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the European leaders the “hypocrisy” and “double standards” for condemned the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel:
“While I respect Europe, I am not prepared to accept a double standard from it,” The Times of Israel quoted the premier as saying ahead of his visit to Europe.
“I hear voices from there condemning President Trump’s historic statement but I have not heard condemnations of the rockets fired at Israel or the terrible incitement against it” – Netanyahu continued.
“I am not prepared to accept this hypocrisy, and as usual at this important forum, I will present Israel’s truth without fear and with head held high,” Netanyahu underlined.
Leave a Reply