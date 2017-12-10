News Ticker

Netanyahu blames Europe “double standards”

Posted on December 10, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the European leaders the “hypocrisy” and “double standards” for condemned the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel:

 

“While I respect Europe, I am not prepared to accept a double standard from it,” The Times of Israel quoted the premier as saying ahead of his visit to Europe.

“I hear voices from there condemning President Trump’s historic statement but I have not heard condemnations of the rockets fired at Israel or the terrible incitement against it” – Netanyahu continued.

“I am not prepared to accept this hypocrisy, and as usual at this important forum, I will present Israel’s truth without fear and with head held high,” Netanyahu underlined.

 

