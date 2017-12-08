News Ticker

Catalan independence movement reaches Brussels

Posted on December 8, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights // 0 Comments

Nearly 50,000 people marched through the European quarter of Brussels on Thursday  in support of Catalan independence and demand of release of political prisoners in Spain. They have been also declaring their support to President of self-proclaimed Catalan Republic Carles Puigdemont.

Marching through Brussels the demonstrators chanted “Puigdemont, President!” creating an impressive scenery of  from a crowd that was estimated by police to number 45,000. Many people were draped in Catalan flags; some carried placards criticising the European Union for not putting pressure on Madrid. One sign showed the face of the European  Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, with the question:

“Democracy? Some defend it when it suits them. Shame on them!”

Puigdemont wore yellow in support of jailed separatist leaders, addressed the crowd in Catalan before switching to French to direct a message to Juncker.

 

