Catalan independence movement reaches Brussels

Nearly 50,000 people marched through the European quarter of Brussels on Thursday in support of Catalan independence and demand of release of political prisoners in Spain. They have been also declaring their support to President of self-proclaimed Catalan Republic Carles Puigdemont.

🎥45,000 people have attended the demonstration in #Brussels to call for the release of #Catalan political and social leaders who are currently in prison ➡️https://t.co/LaNG9R5ZWS. pic.twitter.com/pRNYidRxHv — Catalan News (@catalannews) December 7, 2017

Marching through Brussels the demonstrators chanted “Puigdemont, President!” creating an impressive scenery of from a crowd that was estimated by police to number 45,000. Many people were draped in Catalan flags; some carried placards criticising the European Union for not putting pressure on Madrid. One sign showed the face of the European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, with the question:

“Democracy? Some defend it when it suits them. Shame on them!”

Moltes gràcies a tots els que heu vingut a Brussel·les i a tots els que hauríeu volgut ser-hi. Ens heu donat una força i un escalf immensos! Hem demostrat la nostra determinació al cor d'Europa i que els catalans només sabem manifestar-nos de forma pacífica i cívica #WakeUpEurope pic.twitter.com/sk3lTraAQg — Carles Puigdemont 🎗 (@KRLS) December 7, 2017

Puigdemont wore yellow in support of jailed separatist leaders, addressed the crowd in Catalan before switching to French to direct a message to Juncker.