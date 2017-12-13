Atkinson: “Don’t take poison of Brexit deal!”

Ahead of 14-15 December EU Summit Janice ATKINSON MEP (UK, ENF) shares her opinion on different scenarios of Brexit, risks of ‘bad’ deal, and its consequences, or ‘hard’ Brexit for future trade under WTO rules. MEP is convinced the insecurity around possibility of reaching the Article 50 deal has far greater negative impact on UK economy, than ‘hard’ Brexit, or leaving without a deal. She also reflects upon advice of US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to avoid ‘poison’ of a deal with the EU.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...