News Ticker

Atkinson: “Don’t take poison of Brexit deal!”

Posted on December 13, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

Ahead of 14-15 December EU Summit Janice ATKINSON MEP (UK, ENF) shares her opinion on different scenarios of Brexit, risks of ‘bad’ deal, and its consequences, or ‘hard’ Brexit for future trade under WTO rules. MEP is convinced the insecurity around possibility of reaching the Article 50 deal has far greater negative impact on UK economy, than ‘hard’ Brexit, or leaving without a deal. She also reflects upon advice of  US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to avoid ‘poison’ of a deal with the EU.

About Europe correspondent (610 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: