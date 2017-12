Charles TANNOCK MEP (UK, ECR) reflects upon possible outcome of Article 50 negotiations, transition period, free-trade agreement, and ‘hard’ Brexit consequences. Ahead of December 14-15 EU Summit, concluding first stage of the EU27-UK talks on exit conditions MEP shares his vision on trade under WTO rules in case parties will not come to an agreement.

