December Brexit Summit

The European Council Article 50 December 14-15, in an EU 27 format, will review the latest developments in the negotiations following the United Kingdom’s notification of its intention to leave the EU.

Leaders will reassess the state of progress in the Brexit negotiations to determine whether sufficient progress has been achieved on three specific issues:

  • citizens’ rights
  • Ireland
  • financial obligations

Leaders are expected to adopt the draft guidelines to move to the second phase of brexit negotiations. This follows the confirmation from Michel Barnier, the EU Chief Negotiator, that sufficient progress has been made during the first phase of negotiations.

