EU27 in a hurry to legalised ‘divorce’ with UK

EU27 leaders are questioning the results of the first stage of negotiations with the UK, so called ‘divorce’ agreement, and ‘allowance’, the European civil servants assessed as reaching ‘sufficient’ progress after UK representative David Davis said the conclusion was a ‘statement of intent’ from British side. Further the UK Parliament voted for an amendment gaining the control over the process of Brexit talks. Some see it as a victory of democracy, the others as a weakening position of PM Theresa May vis-à-vis EU27 in negotiations. The European Parliament representative for Brexit talks Guy Verhofstadt calls for legalising the ‘divorce’ commitments before entering the second stage of talks on future relations.

British Parliament takes back control. European and British Parliament together will decide on the final agreement. Interests of the citizens will prevail over narrow party politics. A good day for democracy. https://t.co/yV6e6FjWWG — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) December 13, 2017