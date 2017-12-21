Supporters of Catalan Republic win majority in Chamber

The pro-independence parties won an absolute majority, while liberal Ciudadanos party led by Inés Arrimadas won the regional elections in Catalonia in number of seats, according to polls conducted at the exit of polling stations by the newspaper La Vanguardia.

Puigdemont retakes the lead, grabs a seat off the PP, which falls back to just 3. pic.twitter.com/g8aS1TTe76 — The Spain Report (@thespainreport) December 21, 2017

The opposition Unionist party won 34 to 37 seats, at least nine more seats than in the 2015 election. The left-wing secessionist Esquarra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) won between 34 and 36 seats.

#Catalan president Carles #Puigdemont is following the tally from Brussels, along with some of the ministers who moved to Belgium in the end of October #21D pic.twitter.com/1c1xEmqmXM — Catalan News (@catalannews) December 21, 2017

The Junts per Catalunya, the list of Carles Puigdemont, the deposed Catalan secessionist Prime Minister, would be credited with 28 to 29 seats.

The Socialist Party of Catalonia (Party of Socialists of Catalonia, PSC) would get between 18 and 20 seats and the left-wing party Comu-Podem 7 to 8 seats. These two parties are opposed to the independence of Catalonia.

❗️45.6% votes counted: unionist Ciutadans is leading (35 out of 135 seats), but parties for a Catalan state would keep the majority in the chamber with 70 seats. Majority is at 68 #21D ➡️https://t.co/xh8hFJW9Mk. pic.twitter.com/BNlCZ7O0VG — Catalan News (@catalannews) December 21, 2017