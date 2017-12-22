Johnson-Lavrov agreed on “global duties”

“The topics under discussion were serious, – said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, commenting on visit of UK Foreign Secretary to Moscow.

#Lavrov in an opening speach at the talks with @BorisJohnson: "It is no secret, that right now our relations are at low point and not at our initiative" pic.twitter.com/YKaH1Y6tf9 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 22, 2017

“Naturally, they included ways to bring the Russian-UK relations out of the dead end they have been driven to, not by Moscow,” she continued reflecting upon the issue to Rossiya-1 TV channel. “We are ready to begin to take efforts to get them out of it. It implies a range of bilateral problems, and, naturally, international problems, Sergey Lavrov spoke about today, which require involvement of the world’s leading players and, of course, permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.”

According to Zakharova, discrepancies, which might be in place, are not an excuse to avoid developing of bilateral relations.

The UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss, along with bilateral issues, problems of the UN Security Council agenda.

Frank talks w/ Russian foreign minister Lavrov in Moscow. We recognised many significant differences but agreed shared interests & global duties require dialogue. Talks covered UN security council priorities inc Iran/Syria/DPRK & bilateral relations pic.twitter.com/LkVRBwiaBa — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 22, 2017