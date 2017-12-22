News Ticker

Johnson-Lavrov agreed on “global duties”

Posted on December 22, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

“The topics under discussion were serious, – said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, commenting on visit of UK Foreign Secretary to Moscow.

“Naturally, they included ways to bring the Russian-UK relations out of the dead end they have been driven to, not by Moscow,” she continued reflecting upon the issue to Rossiya-1 TV channel. “We are ready to begin to take efforts to get them out of it. It implies a range of bilateral problems, and, naturally, international problems, Sergey Lavrov spoke about today, which require involvement of the world’s leading players and, of course, permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.”

According to Zakharova, discrepancies, which might be in place, are not an excuse to avoid developing of bilateral relations.

The UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss, along with bilateral issues, problems of the UN Security Council agenda.

About Europe correspondent (624 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: