Annemans: Catalan state building strategy missing

Gerolf ANNEMANS, OPINION

The establishment of an independent republic is not impossible. It has often happened in the last century, provided that a number of conditions are met it is a process that can be successfully crowned.

However, it should not be underestimated in the current context of the European Union and it must be well prepared. Naturally, the aspect of international recognition must be put in the right place.

I feel that the Catalan friends have misjudged two things. First, their “own” Spanish situation and then the international context. This was very noticeable in at most naive Catalan hope for the fundamental rights, in name of which the European Union should have chosen for Catalonia against Spain. The opposite was the case. Of course, the referendum is an important tool, but certainly not unique. The completion of a state-building process requires a decisive state-building strategy that was fully missing after the declaration of independence in Catalonia. Subsequently the Catalans might come to a standstill just like their Flemish partners of the N-VA. Or they will have to completely rewrite the homework of that state formation strategy.

Gerolf Annemans, Member of the European Parliament, ENF group, Vlaams Belang party. An author of best-sellers on issues of independence of his own native Vlaanderen, Annemans stands for ‘open’ strategy in state-construction, combining national and international actions ensuring orderly split-up.

Please, find original in Dutch below:

“Ik heb over de Vlaamse onafhankelijkheid 2 -in hoge mate wetenschappelijke- boeken gepubliceerd. De stichting van een onafhankelijke republiek is geen onmogelijkheid. Het is de laatste eeuw dikwijls voorgekomen en mits aan een aantal voorwaarden wordt voldaan is het een proces dat vlot met succes kan bekroond worden. Toch mag het in de huidige context van de Europese Unie niet worden onderschat en moet het zeer goed worden voorbereid. Uiteraard moet het aspect van de internationale erkenning bij uitstek zeer goed in de steigers worden gezet. Ik heb het gevoel dat de Catalaanse vrienden twee zaken verkeerd hebben ingeschat. Ten eerste hun “eigen” Spaanse situatie en de internationale context. Dat was goed te merken aan de naivistische Catalaanse hoop op de fundamentele rechten die de Europese Unie voor Catalonië en tegen Spanje zouden doen kiezen. Het omgekeerde was het geval. Natuurlijk is het referendum een belangrijk instrument maar zeker niet alleenzaligmakend. Voor het afronden van een staatsvormend proces is een doortastende en staatsvormende strategie nodig die na de onafhankelijkheidsverklaring in Catalonië totaal bleek te ontbreken. Catalanen zullen ofwel -zoals hun Vlaamse partners van de NVA – totaal stilvallen. Ofwel zullen ze het huiswerk van die staatsvormende strategie totaal opnieuw moeten herschrijven”.

Image: Brussels, Schuman square, Catalan Mayors protest at EU buildings. In forefront a supporter of Catalan Republic with a flag of Flemish Republic – Republiek Vlaanderen. 7/11/2017