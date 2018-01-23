News Ticker

MEPs considering vacant UK seats

Posted on January 23, 2018 by Europe correspondent in EU, Europe // 0 Comments

The European Parliament  began to consider British seats that will be left empty post-Brexit from 2019 with Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands scooping up most initially. (Image: illustration).

Out of the 73 seats now held by Britain, 27 will be allocated to existing EU states, the parliament’s institutional affairs committee underlined, as it drew up to adjust the legislature in the five years from 2019 when Britain quits.

The remaining 46 British seats would stay vacant for now and be filled later by EU newcomers – in all likelihood from the six Western Balkan countries now knocking on the EU’s door,  or from “pan-European lists” in which citizens of one EU country can vote for a candidate from another member state.
