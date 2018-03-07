Hungary opposes illegal mass-migration in spite of EU pressure

Government spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, said Hungary will continue to oppose the EU and UN concept on migration, because illegal mass-migration and its consequences cause major problems for his country.

Hey, @POLITICOEurope, you left out some important details in your article on the Ahmed H incident. Like why didn’t you include any photos or videos of the violent mob attacking the border guards? My latest on the BLOG https://t.co/sEgvqCrrDv pic.twitter.com/MfdSpgiKti — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) March 6, 2018

Kovacs reminded Hungary’s position that migration must be stopped at the EU’s borders and that it is certainly not beneficial to Hungary as Brussels insists.

“Migration is very expensive and integration or assimilation — as it is referred to in Western Europe — is impossible”, Kovacs said at Hungary’s embassy in London this week.

This is wrong on so many levels… Where to start? #Orban https://t.co/kG8armktIx — PES (@PES_PSE) March 7, 2018