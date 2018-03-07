News Ticker

Hungary opposes illegal mass-migration in spite of EU pressure

Posted on March 7, 2018

Government spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, said Hungary will continue to oppose the EU and UN concept on migration, because illegal mass-migration and its consequences cause major problems for his country.

Kovacs reminded Hungary’s position  that migration must be stopped at the EU’s borders and that it is certainly not beneficial to Hungary as Brussels insists.

“Migration is very expensive and integration or assimilation — as it is referred to in Western Europe — is impossible”, Kovacs said at Hungary’s embassy in London this week.

