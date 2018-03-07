Barnier’s “cynical” financial services stance

France said that it was not conducting hard Brexit talks, however it considers there is a little chance of securing a free trade deal for financial services that would provide the degree of access sought by Britain’s biggest tax paying sector.

UK public group Change Britain called French stance of UK financial services access “cynical”.

Michel Barnier himself wanted financial services included in TTIP. French insistence that they are excluded in the future UK-EU trade agreement is cynical and would harm European businesses that rely on the City for financing https://t.co/wSddLjJDon — Change Britain (@Change_Britain) March 6, 2018

In response British Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to inform the European Union this week that it must drop its tough approach on the City of London and allow financial services to be part of the UK Article 50 trade deal with the EU27.

Philip Hammond demands Brexit trade deal for Britain's banks, in a challenge to the EU https://t.co/KfBIgZe6hz pic.twitter.com/wiubI349zt — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) March 7, 2018