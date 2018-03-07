Barnier’s “cynical” financial services stance
France said that it was not conducting hard Brexit talks, however it considers there is a little chance of securing a free trade deal for financial services that would provide the degree of access sought by Britain’s biggest tax paying sector.
UK public group Change Britain called French stance of UK financial services access “cynical”.
In response British Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to inform the European Union this week that it must drop its tough approach on the City of London and allow financial services to be part of the UK Article 50 trade deal with the EU27.
