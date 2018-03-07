News Ticker

Estonia – highest gender pay gap in EU

Posted on March 7, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights, News // 0 Comments

Approaching the International Women Day 2018, the EU assesses the work to be done to achieve gender equality. In 2016, the unadjusted gender pay gap stood at just over 16% in the European Union. In other words, women earned on average 84 cents for every euro a man makes per hour. Across Member States, the gender pay gap in 2016 ranged from just over 5% in Romania and Italy, to more than 25% in Estonia, followed by the Czech Republic and Germany (both almost 22%). 8 March 2018: International Women’s Day-Women in the EU earned on average 16% less than men in 2016 – Lowest pay gap in Romania and Italy, highest in Estonia.

