Coburn: PM Michel spoke in ‘unfortunate’ time

Posted on May 3, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

David COBURN MEP (UK, UKIP) comments of #FutrureofEurope debate with Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel, and massive failure of MEPs to show up at Brussels hemicycle.

Michel EP BXL
Michel listed three imperatives: fostering prosperity, delivering security and protecting fundamental values. The UKIP group criticized the position of PM, pointing out that he avoided to mention the major EU ‘accident’ of Brexit, and rising euroscepticism. The disappointed citizens vote for parties defending nation-state idea, turning away from globalist pan-European structures. The UKIP vows the UK is not the last member to leave the Union, but a first one in a process of the dismantling of obsolete, bureaucratic construction.

