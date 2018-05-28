EU foreign ministers aimed at saving nucelar deal

The saving of Iranian nuclear deal #JCPOA remains the major challenge for the EU diplomacy, gathering for foreign ministers Council in Brussels. The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said she will inform the ministers about the results of the Vienna meeting on the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (#JCPOA) , which took place in Vienna on 25 May 2018 upon the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to review the implications of the withdrawal of the United States. And

“Today on the agenda of the Foreign Ministers we have first and foremost our work to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA]. You know that we have been acting already at European Union level to put in place a set of measures, to make sure that the nuclear agreement is preserved and the economic investments from the European side, but also from other sides in the world are protected” – Mogherini said upon arrival.

“Today, we will discuss this further with the Member States for the first time since the announcement of the US withdrawal from the agreement. This will allow Member States to contribute and complement, on their side, to the measures we have put in place at the level of the European Union.”

“I will update the Ministers on the good Joint Commission meeting we had last Friday in Vienna, where the remaining countries, without the United States, met at the level of Deputy Ministers, together also with Director General of the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya] Amano that confirmed for the 11th time that Iran is fully compliant with all its nuclear related commitments on the deal”.