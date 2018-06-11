EU laudits Spain for reception of migrant vessel

The EU Commissioner on Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos welcomed the decision of Spanish government to accept the vessel #Aquarius with 629 migrants on board transported from Libyan coasts to Italy. The Italian and Maltese governments repelled #Aquarius, belonging to NGO, which is notorious for exercising the transportation of illegal African migrants to Europe, abusing maritime law of saving lives in seas, and is often dabbed as ‘migrant taxi service‘. Both EU member states – Italy and Malta – have been overwhelmed with migrants flows after the destruction of Libyan state, and have exhausted their capacity of offering shelter. The Spanish Socialist government, profiling itself as Eurocentric, came to rescue of the EU reputation in a gesture of solidarity to relieve the burden from Italy and Malta.

Welcome the decision of the Spanish Government to let the Aquarius disembark in Valencia for humanitarian reasons. This is real solidarity put in practice, towards both these desperate and vulnerable people and towards fellow EU Member States. #migrationEU https://t.co/GHOn9RoqlV — DimitrisAvramopoulos (@Avramopoulos) June 11, 2018

Meanwhile the new Interior Minister Matteo Salvini declared his victory over the EU, imposing respect of the international obligations towards the refugees, but unable to resolve the issue of illegal migrants flooding Italy. The Dublin system application hits hard the Mediterranean members of the bloc, namely Italy, in vain calling for the EU solidarity in relocation of migrants.

VITTORIA!

629 immigrati a bordo della nave Aquarius in direzione Spagna, primo obiettivo raggiunto! Vi racconto in diretta gli ultimi sviluppi.#chiudiamoiporti

🔴📲 LIVE > https://t.co/q4oe6fSZ0L pic.twitter.com/eMcoOg8yzW — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) June 11, 2018

“I am not a racist, I am not a fascist…but Italy cannot take it anymore. This is a new beginning“ – Salvini said at his press-conference, commenting on an international raw after the repelling of #Aquarius from Italian coasts. Maltese Prime minister Joseph Muscat thanked Madrid for resolving the problem, however he underlined that a discussion is needed to avoid the repetition of the similar situations in the future.

I thank #Spain PM @sanchezcastejon for taking in #Aquarius after #Italy broke international rules and caused a standoff. #Malta will be sending fresh supplies to the vessel. We will have to sit down and discuss how to prevent this from happening again.This is a European issue -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) June 11, 2018

During the stand off between Italy and Malta both rejecting #Aquarius, there were reports from MSF about the migrants on the board becoming ‘anxious’ about the impossibility to reach Italian coasts. A man blackmailed the crew to drown himself in the sea, if the vessel returns to Libya. Sadly, many of the illegal migrants arriving to Europe refer to the phenomenon as ‘migrant business‘, while experts confirm that nowadays in Africa ‘you are never further than two conversations away from a trafficker, ready to bring you to European coasts’.